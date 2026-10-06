Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Soho Place, review: Billy Crudup delivers one of the performances of the year ★★★★★

Many theatregoers can chart their life of play-watching through productions of Edward Albee’s modern, 1962 classic.

My first encounter with his warring couple was with the 1966 film version starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. I watching it as a shocked child on TV. The first stage version I saw was relatively late in the play’s life 30 years later with Diana Rigg and David Suchet which was followed a decade after that by Kathleen Turner and Bill Irwin.

Every time I have seen the play it has been best thing I have seen for ages. This time is no different.

True, like most great works Albee’s best play is a gift to directors and actors. So you have to go some way to screw up this gripping real-time battle between two people who were so right for each when they married 23 years before the play is set. But with Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup as Martha and George this production directed by Marianne Elliott is up there with the best.