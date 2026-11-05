Become a Member
Life

Twelve of Leonard Cohen’s best songs

On the tenth anniversary of the artist’s death, David Cohen picks his favourite recordings

November 5, 2026 13:15
f090924mo14.jpg
Troubled troubadour: Leonard Cohen during a concert in Ramat Gan, Israel, in September, 2009. (Photo: Flash90)

By

David Cohen

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source
https://api.thejc.atexcloud.io/image-service/alias/contentid/1ux0h9hjqk5v2n2swc0/R-2020191-1282533794.jpg?f=3x2&w=732&q=0.6[Missing Credit]

Suzanne — 1967

The breakthrough hit from Songs of Leonard Cohen is still one of the singer’s most loved tunes. It evokes the harbour of Montreal and invites us to follow the seducer as he meets the dancer of his desires on the waterfront of the St Lawrence River. As she feeds him “tea and oranges that come all the way from China” and goodness knows what else, Jesus thoughtfully descends from a nearby tower and walks upon the water.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Leonard Cohen

Music

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper