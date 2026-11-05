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How Leonard Cohen became the soundtrack to my life

Ten years after his death, David Cohen reflects on the artist he chanced upon as a child, and whose music charted much of his emotional life thereafter

November 5, 2026 12:26
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Maestro of melancholy: Cohen in the mid 80s and (right) a decade later

By

David Cohen

8 min read
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In 1941, the German tanks are advancing on Moscow. Soviet leaders famously respond by placing a dummy of Joseph Stalin in a lighted Kremlin window. It sits high enough to escape inspection but close enough to project reassurance. Uncle Joe himself may be parked in a basement far away, but Comrade Stalin remains – unafraid, unbowed, unwilling to forsake the motherland.

The story has often been retold mockingly and understandably so. But I think there’s something to be said for this image of the baffled king casting an unflappable presence for his weary followers. Ten years after Leonard Cohen’s death, as it did on the day I first heard the news, brings to mind the cover photograph of what would become his final living Jewish testament.

Cohen, at the close of 2016, isn’t in quite as bad shape as Stalin, whose ghost he had conjured a quarter-century earlier in the song The Future, that satirical little lyric pasted on to a perky dance beat. Still, he is not exactly in rollicking form.

Yet there he looms before us. The cover of You Want It Darker shows the 82-year-old perched in a window somewhere high above Boogie Street. Double-breasted suit. Hat tilted just so. Lighted cigarette in hand. Same as he ever was.

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Topics:

Leonard Cohen

Music

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