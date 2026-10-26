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Will any Jews be watching this? Why the dilemma over Nobody Wants This is deeper than you think

Once again, something that should have been light and fun has become deeply problematic for proud, Zionist Jews

October 26, 2026 14:58
nobody_wants_this_adam_brody.jpg.jpeg
Adam Brody and Kirsten Bell star in the Netflix show Nobody Wants This (Photo: Netflix)

By

Siam Goorwich

3 min read
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As Israelis are heading to the ballot box to vote in one of the most important elections in their country’s history, many Jews in the diaspora (myself included) are battling with our own dilemma: whether or not to watch season three of the Netflix show Nobody Wants This.

If you’ve just rolled your eyes, I get it. I realise this quandary may seem foolish to many, but the reality is, at its core is the question that everyone in the Jewish community has been forced to confront in recent years: what kind of Jew do you want to be?

For those at a complete loss as to what I’m talking about, the ‘need to know’ is: Nobody Wants This is a rom-com series centred around the improbable relationship between a non-Jewish, agnostic sex podcaster (Kristen Bell) and a rabbi (Adam Brody). It’s funny, silly, poignant and cool (in an intensely LA kind of way) – and at times, deeply problematic.

From the outset, the show – which to all intents and purposes should be a coup for the Jewish community, filled as it is with Jewish characters, references and themes – has proved divisive and been plagued with controversy.

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Topics:

Nobody Wants This

Antizionism

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