Keeping it cool in cosmopolitan Marseille

Tourists strolling on the promenade next to the MuCEM (Photo: Getty)

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To understand Marseille you must start with the port, which is at the same time deeply French and linked directly to North Africa. It was from here that we caught a ferry to Château d'If, where the fictional Count of Monte Cristo was incarcerated in Dumas’s literary classic – but you can also hop on a boat direct to Algiers. Towering over the Vieux Port is the spectacular church of Notre Dame de la Garde, perched on the city’s highest point and crowned by a golden statue of the Virgin Mary.

By contrast, the Grande Synagogue, though impressive in its own way, is on a rather grimy main road, cloistered behind a tall security fence. Initially we thought it was closed; then I noticed an unmarked door to the side with a mezuzah and a doorbell. Daniel (no surname was offered) admitted us, checked our ID and conducted a discreet body search. It was the middle of the winter holiday period, yet we were the only visitors. Carefully stepping around the maintenance crew, we ambled around the shul, which is grand to the point of gaudiness and brightly lit. Built in a Roman-Byzantine style during the reign of Napoleon III with the foundation stone laid in 1864, the architect was Salomon Nathan who also designed the synagogue in Fontainbleu.

The ark in the Grande Synagogue (Photo: Stephen Brown)

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Though the building is striking and extremely well preserved, the thing that catches my eye is the curtain fronting the ark. It is dedicated to the memory of French businessman and entrepreneur Jean Claude Beton, a former member and the president-founder of Orangina, the soft drink which is surely just as iconic in French culture as Coca Cola is in the USA. Downstairs, meanwhile, there is a memorial to the 3,000 Marseille Jews deported by the Nazis. The highs and lows encapsulated in one location.

There is evidence of Jews in Marseille since the Roman era, initially as merchants. By the nineteenth century when the Grande Synagogue was built, there were around 2,600. After the First World War, they were joined by many taking refuge from the demise of the Ottoman Empire, and during the Second World War the population swelled to 40,000 with the arrival of those fleeing occupied France. By the time the city was liberated, the population had dwindled to just 12,000. But in the post-war era, as the French Empire in North Africa disintegrated, the Jews of Algeria and Tunisia who identified strongly with the French state, arrived here along with thousands of their compatriots, boosting the community to around 70,000.

Diners enjoying a bite al fresco at Au Falafel (Photo: Au Falafel/ Instagram)

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If you’re looking for a choice of kosher shwarma, supermarkets and Judaica, the place to head for is Rue St Suffren, a 20-minute walk from the Vieux Port. But if you just want a quick bite, try Au Falafel, which is much nearer the quai, on Rue Lulli. Little more than a hole in the wall, it is an excellent choice for either its eponymous chickpea snack or a plate of kosher meat. The memory of a steak I ate here in 2023 still lingers fondly in the memory.

But there’s a ghost in town too. Before setting foot in Marseille, I’d read glowing reports of Maison Journo, a Jewish-Tunisian café on Rue Pavilion. It seemed to offer everything I desired. Founded by Roger Journo in the 1960s and now run by his grandson David, the patisserie and café is certified kosher, with a menu that ranges from sweet almond pastries to lamb stew. But on successive visits to the city, to my great frustration, I’ve always found this place remained stubbornly closed both in winter and at the height of summer. If you find it open on your travels, please send a photo!

Gaby admiring the wares in the local market (Photo: Stephen Brown)

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No story about Marseille can finish without mentioning swimming and shopping. Beaches start at Plage des Catalans just beyond the port, and extend into the Calanques national park – a series of dramatic inlets between here and the bijou resort of Cassis. On New Year’s Day the water was a balmy thirteen degrees. And by shopping I don’t mean the upmarket fashion boutiques of Rue Paradis and Rue de la Tour, but the Algerian stores around the Marché de Noailles. My top pick is Saladin with its vast array of loose spices in hessian sacks.

Just around the corner is Maison Empereur, which looks as though it started as one shop and just grew, creating a rabbit warren of an emporium. In the hardware section you’ll find twenty types of castor, but also a bewitching array of enamelware, kitchen and tableware, textiles and toys. It has a small selection of clothing – mainly artisanal French workwear, and some trousers favoured by the bullfighters of the Camargue. It’s a fascinating, compelling bazaar, and the very essence of Marseille. One of the many reasons I’m planning to return.

Gaby Koppel travelled to Paris by Eurostar (from £39 one way) and to Marseille by Ouigo (from €25 one way)