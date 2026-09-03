Become a Member
Life

This ‘Digital Warrior’ knows how to win Israel’s PR war

IDF comms expert Rachel Lester on how the Jewish state must fight online bias

September 3, 2026 14:34
4Sep26-Life-Israel-WebImage.jpg
Battle for hearts and minds: Rachel Lester and her book

By

Charlotte Henry

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Gaza, Lebanon, West Bank, Yemen, Syria, Iran and Iraq – technically Israel is fighting wars on seven fronts.  But for Rachel Lester, it is eight.

The reservist in the IDF’s international spokesperson’s unit is on the digital front line. A video editor by training, her job is to get accurate information into the public domain during both peace time and war.

Like all Israelis, all Jews, Lester has an October 7 story. And the 31-year-old opens her new book, Digital Warrior, with it, describing how she woke that terrible day to a “boom”. However, being from LA – she made aliyah in 2017 – she assumed it was some kind of earthquake and actually fell back briefly to sleep that Shabbat morning.

A dog walk around an eerily quiet Tel Aviv and a look at her phone an hour later after that revealed that it hadn’t been a geological incident, but a terrorist one. Within minutes she sent a message to her boss in the army, letting her know she was ready to be on base as soon as possible. “‘Call me in, call me’ in is what I texted,” she says. Sitting at home in Tel Aviv and watching the horror unfold online and on TV she felt the need “to be useful”.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Israel advocacy

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper