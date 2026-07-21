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The Oresteia review: Aeschylus compellingly updated for our times ★★★★

Some will criticise Simon Stone’s adaptation for straying from the original trilogy but this is an evening of theatre you will not forget

July 21, 2026 17:50
Mary-Louise Parker, David Morrissey-02273.jpg
Cycle of violence: Mary-Louise Parker and David Morrissey (Credit: Johan Persson)

By

John Nathan

2 min read
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In this Greek week where cinemas are rightly dominated by Sir Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, there is an equally compelling delve on stage with Aeschylus’s trilogy.

As with Nolan’s movie, there will be those who pick at where they see director Simon Stone’s adaptation has strayed from the original. The criticism makes more sense with the film, which is set in the ancient past. But with this play of three parts, where the timeline begins in pre-pandemic 2016 and ends in 2026, it is easier to play fast and loose.

So ignore any quibbles. This is as compelling an evening of theatre as you will find. When the plays – think of them as three acts – move away from Aeschylus they become their own gripping thing.

During the evening’s three and a half hours the two 15-minute intervals serve not so much as opportunities to relieve muscles and bladders as respite from the kind of tension that can make a person forget to breathe.

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Theatre

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