Become a Member
Theatre

Inside the Jewish marriage that led to a murder gripping America

Many could have deduced Dan Markel and Wendi Adelson were a mismatch. But few could have foreseen the shocking conclusion of their marital strife

September 10, 2026 11:01
11Sep26-Life-Lead1-WebImage.jpg
Doomed love: Dan Markel and Wendi Adelson

By

Nicole Lampert

8 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Perhaps the first clue was at the wedding. Although Wendi Adelson and her new husband Dan Markel were both Jewish, he was the more religious of the pair.

He had insisted on kosher food for the wedding celebration and expected several rabbi friends to attend. Wendi’s mother, Donna Adelson, was in charge of the food. The starters came and prawns were served. The rabbis walked out.

That was the start.

As time went on, it became clear that Donna was insistent on being a key part of her daughter’s life. But it was only when Wendi and Dan split up that things became nasty. They could not have been nastier. Donna truly became the mother-in-law from hell. Law courts and furious rows were to turn to murder in this astonishing story, and it took a decade for justice to be fully served. The four-part series Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel, which is airing on Disney+, takes the trope of overbearing Jewish in-laws and shows just how bad it can get. It is little wonder that this Florida story has obsessed true-crime podcast fans for the past decade. It is jaw-droppingly astonishing.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Television

docuseries

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper