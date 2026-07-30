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Got a play script in your drawer? Fish it out now

The Jewish Literary Foundation is looking for eight budding Harold Pinters

July 30, 2026 15:04
Julia Pascal photo in New York.jpg
"If you’re Jewish the work is going to be Jewish": playwright Julia Pascal

By

John Nathan

4 min read
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Quick, if you are a Jew with a play script in your drawer now is the time to fish it out. The Jewish Playwrights Programme, which for the first time is open to playwrights across the UK, is accepting submissions until August 3.

The initiative, which is the flagship development programme of the Jewish Literary Foundation and is sponsored by the Shoresh Charitable Trust, will select eight budding Harold Pinters whose work will be developed into a full-length play with the help of playwright and director Julia Pascal.

The programme which has various stages of development and mentoring, culminates in in April 2027 when extracts of the chosen works will be performed with professional actors.

“It addresses a need for Jewish experience to be reflected through drama,” says Pascal whose latest play The Banality of Evil: Hannah Arendt, France, 1940 premieres at The Arcola Theatre in October.

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Theatre

Jewish Literary Foundation

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