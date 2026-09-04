Abigail’s Party review: ‘a toe-curlingly compelling watch’ ★★★★

The cheese and pineapple cocktail stick is back in the West End along with the play that used it to skewer Britain’s aspirational classes.

Set in an Essex suburban living room Mike Leigh’s 1977 Bacardi and gin- fulled party play is often described as a comedy of manners. It peels back British niceties and etiquette to reveal the almost murderous dissatisfaction that it claims underlies suburban life.

As the action reveals fathom-deep discontent of life among mod-cons, one wonders what it is about the burbs that Leigh and his original cast– most famously Alison Steadman – so hate about the suburbs.

They weren’t alone. HG Wells despised it for its “over-ripened gardens and no longer brilliant villas”. The Poet Laureate John Betjemen wanted to bomb it and in his sitcom Tony Hancock conveyed how suburbia’s comfort and conformity can drive a person to existential despair.