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The dimming Jewish star of Southgate – once the cherished London suburb of the Tribe

A host of famous Jews grew up there but, as this N14 resident notes, the enclave’s demographic has gradually changed

September 17, 2026 11:02
18Sep26-Life-Southgate-WebImage.jpg
Talent pool: (clockwise from far left) Rachel Stevens, Alan Coren, Lord Puttnam, Amy Winehouse, Ron Moddy and Rob Rinder

By

John Sturgis

4 min read
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It was one of the more Jewish of London’s suburbs for decades. But while physically Southgate is largely unchanged – it’s still street after street of semis interspersed with parks – its Jewish population has seemingly disappeared.

When we first moved from inner to outer London, 25 years ago as new parents, we were conscious that we were coming to what we perceived as a significantly Jewish neighbourhood. Perhaps not one as overtly so as Stamford Hill, where I’d also previously lived, or Hendon, Golders Green or Ilford, but not far off. And admittedly even then Southgate’s Jews were outnumbered by Greek Cypriot and English native families, though not by a huge amount. And still it had that image.

There had long been famous Jewish children of Southgate, pin-ups to make the point to wider London about the area’s social make-up: Alan Coren, Ron Moody and David – later Lord – Puttnam, who had been a school acquaintance of my father-in-law many years earlier.

But my father-in-law’s best friend in school days was another Jewish son of Southgate who also had a successful showbusiness career, if not one quite so stellar, a young man called Keith Gold.

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Topics:

Southgate

Amy Winehouse

Rob Rinder

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