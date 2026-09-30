The artist who lived in hovels but was worth millions

If you like your art confrontational, political and uncompromising, get yourself to the OXO Gallery for a rare exhibition of the work of Boris Lurie, jointly presented by London’s Ben Uri Art Gallery and the Boris Lurie Foundation. But be warned, it’s not for the faint-hearted, the prudish or those who want art to be distinct from real life.
Machetes are stuck into a concrete block for one sculpture, an axe sits on a wooden block in another. One work has human-looking hair around a blood-red mass; another spells out the word God in polystyrene letters. Huge collages juxtapose naked pin-ups, and sado-masochistic porn with headlines, press cuttings and swastikas. Lurie’s work protests against the trivialisation of suffering, the way that evil deeds are forgotten and he was never scared to shock to make his point. “There’s a lot of anger there,” says the curator Jurgen Dehm.
And Lurie had a lot to be angry about. He was a Holocaust survivor whose mother, sister and first girlfriend were among 13,000 Jewish people marched to the Rumbula forest in Latvia, forced to strip naked and shot. Boris and his father were imprisoned in the Riga ghetto, made to work as slave labourers, and eventually sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp. Extraordinarily, Lurie was able to save many family photographs and take them to the camp with him – and eventually on to America, where he moved after the war with his father.
Almost immediately he started drawing and painting images from the war, and some are included in the exhibition at the OXO Gallery – prisoners in striped uniforms, a painting on scrap paper of dark figures streaming towards a door, followed by soldiers, a bombed bridge above broken railway lines. The colours are dark and oppressive, the need for Lurie to bear witness is palpable.
One striking image is of three women’s heads – could they be the women he loved who were murdered in the forest? Another has brighter colours – yellow and orange – and shows women sharing bread. But these woman are dismembered and distorted, and the effect is disturbing.
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