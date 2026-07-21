Swan Lake review: Dubious choreographic choices – but this Swan should still be seen ★★★

The State Ballet of Georgia is on a return visit to the UK with its new production of Swan Lake. The company last appeared here two years ago, with a version of Tchaikovsky’s classic that left me distinctly unimpressed, so I was looking forward to seeing a revamped staging at the London Coliseum.

Under its artistic director Nina Ananiashvili – a former prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Ballet – the company looks in much better shape and yes, the swans’ dancing in the “white” acts shows a pleasing uniformity of style but there are still some issues with the production.

I know it is now the fashion in many versions to include a Prologue, explaining how Odette is turned into a swan, but it lessens the impact of seeing her for the first time at the start of Act II (here it is the second scene of Act I as there is only one interval). Another dubious choreographic choice is the inclusion of nine swans – three in black tutus – with Rothbart at the very start of the second scene. They detract from Odette’s initial appearance and the celebrated arrival of her large swan retinue, criss-crossing the stage in perfect unison. This version does not include the beautiful mime scene when Odette explains her predicament to Prince Siegfried (“Over there is a lake made of my mother’s tears”), which is a shame but the dancing speaks volumes by itself and the corps de ballet are on top form – an improvement on their last appearance.

At the performance I saw, Mariam Lomjaria was a delicate Odette with impressive extensions and balances. She, like the other dancers, managed to finish their variations precisely, slowing down a fraction of a second before the final bar – perfect control and excellent musical co-ordination with the Royal Ballet Sinfonia under conductor Levan Jagaev.