They think it’s all over… it is now, thanks to Tony Platman

Platman said: “It was a very even contest with few chances.

“The game was fiercely competitive and physical, but was generally played in a good spirit.

“We were particularly keen to get our revenge after we lost to the Germans in the final of the Veterans’ World Cup in Japan nine months ago.”

Platman has been selected for England’s Over-75 side ever since he became eligible and previously represented the Over 65s and Over 70s.

Describing how he felt playing in a fixture of such importance, he said: “It was a truly memorable experience to represent my country in such a prestigious match.

“I have to admit to getting quite emotional when the national anthems were being played. It also felt a great honour to be the sole representative of our Jewish community, particularly at this present time.”

The sense of occasion wasn’t limited to just on the pitch, with huge attention to the match in the weeks beforehand. The media coverage has been amazing”, he said. “I’ve been interviewed by both the Daily Telegraph and Barnet Football Club, while the team also appeared on ITV’s This Morning.

“The match was also previewed on Sky Sports News and featured on ITV national news, and for good measure, we also recorded a World Cup Song, which was really great fun to do.”

And like it’s famous predecessor at Wembley, it’s not the last we’ll be hearing of this match.

“Most importantly, the team has been filmed and I have been featured over the past month in a documentary, Silver Lions, that is scheduled to be released, quite possibly on Netflix, in 2027,” Platman explained.

“The story expanded because of how much media attention was generated by the message that was being produced – that older people can remain active and competitive with all the mental and physical benefits that accrue.

“Quite apart from the activities mentioned above, my teammates have done numerous other interviews for local TV and newspapers, so our story may well be told for a little bit longer.”

The side were due to participate in this year’s World Cup in Brisbane, but that’s currently looking unlikely owing to the current situation in the Middle East making the cost of flights prohibitive.

After that, they hope to re-write history again when they head stateside for the next Veterans’ World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Dallas in October 2027.