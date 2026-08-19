Become a Member
Sport

They think it’s all over… it is now, thanks to Tony Platman

August 19, 2026 19:15
Tony and his teammates also featured on ITV's This Morning programme.JPG

By

Andrew Sherwood

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

England’s Three Lions may have come home disappointed from this summer’s World Cup, but the country’s Silver Lions – otherwise known as England’s Over-75’s team – have had something to celebrate.

Spearheaded by Jewish player Tony Platman, the veterans took on old foes Germany in a match at Oldham Athletic’s Boundary Park stadium staged to mark the anniversary of the 1966 World Cup Final.

The game kicked-off at exactly the same time and on the same day of the year as the match 60 years ago.

Unlike the 4-2 thriller at Wembley though, this match ended goalless and with the contest to be settled by penalties, Platman emerged as one of the heroes by scoring one of the spot-kicks in a 3-2 success.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Sport

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper