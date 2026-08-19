Checkmate! Maccabi Vale seal Chess Valley title with crushing 199-run win

London Maccabi Vale (LMV) Cricket Club made history on Sunday when their 1st team were crowned Division One champions of the Chess Valley League for the first time.

Hosting second-placed Chingford at Potters Bar CC, LMV captain Ben Lederman won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bat. His decision was vindicated with openers Jonny Lubin and Adam Spooner hitting the Chingford bowlers to all parts. Lubin departed for a well-made 54 off 45 balls. This brought Ben Musikant to the crease and he upped the rate further, bludgeoning his way to a brilliant 82 off 49 balls. All the while, Adam Spooner was accumulating runs with ease, reaching a chanceless 100 and going onto score 144 of just 109 balls with eight sixes and 13 fours.

Further contributions from Matt Ginsberg (36 not out) and Harry Brand (17) meant that Vale reached an imposing 377 off their allocated 45 overs.

In response, Chingford were soon in dire straits with Conrad Hilton taking two early wickets in a fiery opening spell. Lederman then got into his work, continuing the brilliant form he has shown this season with the ball. He finished with 2-19 off 9 overs, with scalps including the Chingford skipper who top scored with 54.