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Ready for your close up? An expert guide to make up when you’re having your photo taken

How to put your best face forward at celebrations and for work mugshots

June 29, 2026 16:04
beautiful woman GettyImages-2175825896
Use the right products to look your best in front of the camera

By

Viola Levy

5 min read

Believe it or not, modern-day make-up was actually invented for the camera. Max Factor – real name Maksymilian Faktorowicz (you couldn’t make it up…) created his famous Pan-Cake foundation with the advent of Technicolor. The new colour film was unforgiving stuff, turning actors' complexions a garish red or blue, and the heavy theatrical greasepaint used until then simply wouldn't cut it. So Factor and his son Frank developed a water-applied cake foundation that gave a smooth, natural, matte finish on screen, later refined into the Pan-Stik formula many of us still know today.

Actresses liked the stuff so much they started taking it home from the studios for their own use, and Factor realised his camera make-up looked rather lovely off camera too. He took it to the retail counters, and the beauty industry was more or less born. (The man even coined the word "make-up" as we use it.)

Cosmetics have come a long way since then, with formulas better suited for everyday use rather than a camera lens. It’s very easy to think that what makes you look good in the mirror will be equally flattering under studio lights and a camera. But even the most seasoned make-up wearers (like yours truly) can end up looking drab and washed out when they see the final pictures. If you're paying good money for professional photographs, you really want to know what you're doing when it comes to getting dolled up. (Or enlist the services of someone who does.)

It all starts with the skin

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Topics:

Photography

Beauty

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