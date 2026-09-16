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Property news: Auction round up 2026

Commercial or domestic, from old phone boxes to shopping centres auction sales of property are proving remarkably resilient in an uncertain market

September 16, 2026 12:22
66 Framlingha, Eltham
Two flats in Eltham sold by Clive Emson for £235,000 with the existing income at £26,400 per annum

By

Gina Benjamin

19 min read
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"The first seven months of 2026 have highlighted the growing importance of auctions as sellers increasingly prioritise certainty, speed and transparency,” says Jimmy Bruce, residential auction partner at Allsop. “Allsop’s residential auctions have raised £345.9 million so far this year, up almost 20 per cent on the same period in 2025, while the number of lots sold has increased by more than 40 per cent. Against a backdrop of prolonged transaction times and elevated fall-through rates in the private treaty market, auctions continue to provide a dependable route to sale."

While wider economic conditions remain challenging, Bruce says “We expect auctions to play an increasingly important role as sellers seek liquidity and certainty. Refinancing requirements, portfolio restructuring and landlord disposals should continue to support a healthy pipeline of stock, while active buyer demand remains for sensibly priced assets with income, development or asset management potential."

Allsop’s July residential auction raised £50 million and achieved an 84 per cent success rate, with 196 lots sold. Demand was particularly strong for value-add and investment opportunities, with competitive bidding across a range of residential assets. “The results demonstrate the depth of buyer appetite that remains in the market for well-priced opportunities despite wider economic headwinds," says Bruce.

George Walker, commercial auction consultant and auctioneer at Allsop, says: “Despite wider market uncertainty, the commercial auction sector has remained resilient, with Allsop’s commercial auctions raising £206 million across its first five auctions of the year. Buyers continue to be attracted to assets offering secure income and attractive yields, while auctions are providing the certainty and speed that many investors are seeking in a more cautious market.

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