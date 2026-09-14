Our Loves review: This film on October 7 feels unworthy of its devastating subject ★★

The intersecting lives of several people are the subject of Avi Nesher’s Our Loves, a new Israeli film that just premiered at TIFF, detailing the events of October 7, 2023.

We start on October 5 with retired policeman Shabi (Shalom Michaelshvili), who is dealing with a bitter divorce while pushing his son Oz (Itamar Pinto) to testify against his mother. His daughter Liri (Noa Cohen) has recently moved to a Kibbutz to live with her boyfriend Matan (Nevo Katan), whose parents Katya (Lena Fraifeld) and Gadi (Lior Miller) are going through a break-up of their own. There are others: one half of a lesbian couple is terrified to tell her mother she’s queer, while another couple prepares for a move to Europe.

Our Loves – which was filmed at Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the sites of the massacre, and in central Israel where the filmmakers restaged part of the Nova festival – takes place over three days, culminating on the day of the pogrom itself.

There is certainly a way to effectively convey the horrors of October 7 on film. There have already been a number of documentaries and miniseries attempting to reckon with the atrocities. Last year, TIFF premiered The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue which went on to win the People’s Choice Award for Best Documentary. I do not expect such accolades to be bestowed upon Our Loves.