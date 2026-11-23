In delving into family archives and speaking to friends and relatives – Goldin’s mother was Franca’s niece – he saw parallels between Franca’s brave journey from England and his own flight from New York to Los Angeles in 2020.

Behind her, an established career in England. Ahead of her, a company yet to be built (Credit: Zusha Goldin) [Missing Credit]

Growing up the youngest of 11 children to an strictly Orthodox Jewish family in Brooklyn, he wanted to pursue a creative career on the West Coast. He still makes regular trips back to New York and sees his family.

Franca began dance classes at the age of four, after her talent was spotted while dancing at a wedding.

Money was always an issue, but a grant from a Jewish charity enabled her to continue lessons when she was nine, and she was performing professionally by the time she was 14, fulfilling her early exceptional promise. In the 1940s she became a great dramatic ballerina and danced with the Sadler’s Wells (now Royal) Ballet, counting Margot Fonteyn and Robert Helpmann among her friends. On a trip to Canada, her drive and ambition marked her out as suitable to form a ballet company, so offered the opportunity, she left England to embark on the huge task.

“In ten months, she auditioned dancers, had rehearsals, fundraised and then founded the National Ballet of Canada. She understood that you must get people invested – she understood marketing.”

She also recognised the necessity for reinvention, distancing herself from her Jewishness. Born Nita Celia Franks, she changed her name to Franca – just as little Lilian Alicia Marks had become Alicia Markova when it was the fashion for dancers to adopt more Russian-sounding names.

“She had a very complicated relationship with her Judaism,” explains Goldin. “Being a Jewish woman in that time and trying to make it big – it was not helping her cause.

“She was very astute and intelligent, and she understood very clearly the concept of rebranding.” He says that in later years she did become more involved with Jewish communal organisations and she remained close to her many Jewish friends: “She was never estranged from her people.”

He regrets that he never had the chance to meet her in person, as he was seven when she died in 2007. Becoming Celia is very much a family affair, with his sister-in-law involved in aspects of the project and his sister – who bears an uncanny resemblance to Franca – as model for the shoot.

Celia (left) and Devora as Celia [Missing Credit]

To celebrate Franca's 80th birthday, 3,500 roses were distributed among an audience in her honour (Credit: Zusha Goldin) [Missing Credit]

“Right now it exists on my social media, but I am looking to exhibit it in museums or institutions and I would love to bring it to London, her birthplace. I think it is a really powerful story of a brilliant Jewish woman: everyone knows the National Ballet, a lot of people know of Celia Franca but most people do not know of her Jewish background.”

If Franca chose to conceal her Jewish identity to get on in life, then her great-nephew is the exact opposite. Many of his photos online show him wearing a very large Magen David and he is loud and proud in his Jewishness. He has founded Artists for Unity, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering the next generation of Jewish creatives, such as film-makers, writers, directors, producers, musicians, actors or fashion designers. It will offer support through funding, networking and creating events in different artistic fields.

“You should never have to choose between your identity and being successful. If you are going to wear the Star of David you should be allowed to. You shouldn’t have to worry ‘Do I have to take this off before I go onto set for this project or in this room?’”

His future plans include establishing a creative fund in Franca’s name. “I want to be able to help others and it’s my way of giving back. It’s a way to keep her memory and legacy alive and I think it would make her proud to see that I’m empowering others who are ambitious.” Aunty Celia would be very proud indeed.