Stella wanted the events in the book to be grounded in real experiences, while finding a way to make the history accessible and human. “I chose a biographical novel genre rather than a conventional biography because I wanted to combine documented events and genuine family experiences with reconstructed dialogue and scenes, making the historical events less dry and more human – something readers could identify with and through which I could bring my mother’s story to life.”

Her research led her to archives she had not known existed. A chance conversation with Simon Hatchwell, a former teacher at Whittinghame College, the Jewish boarding school in Brighton, proved an important turning point. The school had provided a refuge for boys from Arab countries during the 1950s, and Stella’s family had a connection with it.

“I didn’t even know these archives existed. I chatted to Simon Hatchwell at an event in Brighton and told him about my research. He told me about the archive centre of the Alliance Schools in Paris, the very organisation that had shaped my mother’s early life,” she recalls.

I believe discussion on the Jewish refugees from Arab countries deserves much greater attention internationally

Among the material she discovered on microfilm were letters written by Rachel from Damascus, Fez and Baghdad. They offered an intimate glimpse of the young woman whose story Stella was trying to reconstruct, bringing her mother’s early life into sharper focus.

Rachel was born in Damascus in 1912 and grew up in the city’s Jewish Quarter. In 1927, aged 14, she accepted an Alliance Israélite Universelle scholarship to train as a teacher in Versailles, France. It was a bold decision, challenging her father’s wishes and the expectations placed on young women in her community.

After four years of training, Rachel began teaching in Fez, Morocco. In 1931, wishing to be nearer her family, she requested a transfer to Baghdad. There she met Victor Darvey, who had spent part of his youth in Germany. As the Nazi regime grew increasingly threatening, he returned to Iraq. Rachel and Victor married in Baghdad on May 30, 1936.

Their lives were soon caught up in political upheaval. During the Farhud, the violent anti-Jewish pogrom in Baghdad in June 1941, Rachel and Victor sought refuge in the home of a Muslim friend. Another Muslim friend, working in the Ministry of the Interior, helped Victor obtain an exit visa for their ten-year-old son, Sami, enabling him to leave Iraq for Whittinghame College in Brighton.

Sami and friend at Whittinghame College, in Brighton [Missing Credit]

In 1947, Victor was imprisoned on suspicion of being a Zionist and heavily fined. He eventually fled Iraq for Iran, assisted by Arab smugglers. Rachel remained behind with her daughters for another 18 months, out of work after the school where she taught was confiscated. In 1950, when Stella was five, Rachel was finally able to leave Iraq with her daughters during the mass departure of Iraqi Jews to Israel.

The family later moved to Hamburg. For Stella, childhood meant repeatedly adjusting to unfamiliar surroundings and leaving friends behind. Later, Victor began a relationship with a widowed German baroness and his marriage to Rachel eventually failed, and Rachel moved to Nice.

Stella’s own life continued the family’s international journey. She met her husband, Zamir Joory, in Israel, and they married in 1965. They later spent eight years in Ghana, building a business with connections to Britain, before settling in Brighton and eventually moving to London.

Rachel and Stella at the latter's wedding in Tel Aviv, in 1965 [Missing Credit]

Looking back, Stella acknowledges the difficulty of those childhood changes, but also reflects on how England became a place of stability for the family.

“The transition as a young child was difficult. Having everything familiar suddenly taken away was harsh. After so many changes of countries, England became our anchor. We lived in the same house in Hove for 43 years, before we moved to London.”

Alongside raising three children and becoming a grandmother of four, Stella pursued her academic interests. At 40, as a mature student at the University of Sussex, she studied English literature and philosophy before completing a Master’s degree in modern German studies.

“It was perhaps this combination of personal experience, academic curiosity and a lifelong interest in our history that helped me approach my mother’s story from both an intimate and a historical perspective,” she says.

Family members also helped bring the book to completion. Stella drew on the recollections of her late uncle Albert and her aunts in Brazil. Her brother Sami, a former pupil of Whittinghame College, shared anecdotes and stories from friends whose families had also experienced displacement.

“Sami was very enthusiastic about the research. Sadly, he died before the book was published, but he did manage to read the finished manuscript while he was in hospital. His son, Daniel, printed the entire manuscript in large font so that his father could read it, despite being ill and very frail.”

For Stella, the book’s importance extends beyond her own family. She wants readers to recognise that Jewish communities in countries such as Iraq and Syria were not recent outsiders, but societies with centuries of history and cultural traditions. Their displacement remains a significant, yet often overlooked, chapter of modern Jewish history.

She believes that the experiences of Jews who fled Arab countries deserve greater international recognition. As she explains: “I believe that the discussions on the refugees from Arab countries is a particularly important matter that deserves much greater attention internationally as for decades, the international discussion was concentrated on the Palestinian refugees only, and the 850,000 Jewish refugees from Arab countries were completely ignored. That partly was also the reason why I weaved through my book the historical events that my mother went through. History that recognises only one population’s suffering is an incomplete history.”

Rachel’s life also reflects the opportunities education could offer women and the resilience required to begin again.

“I wanted to tell her story because I believe that many readers, Jewish and non-Jewish alike, will recognise something universal in it: the desire to be loved, to belong, to protect one’s family and to find a place in a world that is constantly changing.”

After more than 15 years of research, writing and rewriting, Stella has given her mother’s story a public life. What began as a personal project for her family has become a contribution to a much wider history: the story of a Jewish world that flourished for centuries, and that deserves not to be forgotten.