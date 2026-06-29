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I’m the family archivist: what do I do with all the old photographs that threaten to take over my house?

These images are precious – but there are so many of them

June 29, 2026 11:13
6WhatsApp Image 2026-06-04 at 17.38.01
Keren's great-grandmother Sarah in front of her sweet shop in Notting Hill

By

Keren David

4 min read

There are boxes on top of a wardrobe, and smaller ones piled up in a cupboard. Large packing boxes are gathering dust in the cellar. A green-painted chest in the living room is crammed full of folders. There are albums stacked on a bookshelf, and of course there are the frames – on walls, on shelves, everywhere.

I’m talking, of course, about family photographs, something we are especially blessed (or cursed) with as I am the oldest sibling in my family, and my husband was an only child, making us the holders of family archives. Between us we must have thousands of images, plus the reels of cine film in the cellar, unwatchable without spending hundreds of pounds to send them off to someone who can digitise them. I can’t quite justify spending the money – but I also can’t possibly chuck them. So they sit in dusty limbo, waiting for the family to produce someone wealthy with a passion for history.

My cousin – eldest daughter of my mum’s eldest sister – has a similar collection, and we spent a happy, if dusty couple of hours sorting through her photos the other week. It was a sad reminder of how little information gets passed down the generations about important people. For the first time I saw a picture of my great-grandmother Rivie. All I know about her is that she was called ‘Big Mum’, and two of her children were taken off to Argentina by her husband for a few years. There’s a picture of those children too (at least we think it’s them) and my heart broke for poor Rivie.

Keren's great grandmother RivieKeren's great grandmother Rivie[Missing Credit]Two of Rivie's children, Hymie (Keren's grandpa) and Jessie were taken to Argentina for several years by her husband.Two of Rivie's children, Hymie (Keren's grandpa) and Jessie were taken to Argentina for several years by her husband.[Missing Credit]

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