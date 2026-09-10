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‘I was shot in the chest by an Arab sniper – then I vowed: I’m going to get Israel fit’

Adam Ezekial on how being hit by a bullet inspired him to set up a fitness programme

September 10, 2026 17:23
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Bouncing back: Adam Ezekial working out in the gym. Inset: the X-ray showing the bullet in his chest (Photo: John Jeffay)

By

John Jeffay

5 min read
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As a personal trainer, Adam Ezekiel spent his days helping people in Israel to get fit – until he was shot in the chest.

He was hit by an Arab sniper from more than half a mile away, while on a sightseeing tour organised by his shul.

Ezekiel survived – the bullet missed his lung by a millimetre – but that moment changed his life.

Before he even reached the hospital, he promised himself he was going to dedicate his life to something he’d always wanted to do – get the Jewish nation fit.

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Topics:

Israel

exercise

IDF

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