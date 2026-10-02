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‘I lost my unborn child’s father on October 7’: Israeli widows reflect on motherhood and grief

Of the hundreds of Israelis who lost partners in the massacre, 46 were pregnant women. Two of them share their pain

October 2, 2026 11:04
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Barely imaginable: Raphael looks at a photograph of his dead father, Amir

By

Lianne Kolirin

9 min read
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The horror of October 7, 2023 is seared into the collective memory of Israelis and the Jewish diaspora. Yet one group whose lives were profoundly impacted by the bloodiest day in Israel’s history has no recollection of that day. Now approaching their third birthdays, they are the children of the women who transformed from excited expectant mothers into grieving pregnant widows in a bloody instant. The pain and grief have been overwhelming for their mothers, but in a country where tragedy is never far away, there was never any doubt they would be enveloped with love and support.

The IDF Widows and Orphans Organisation (IDFWO) has supported thousands of widows, widowers and orphaned children since its inception in 1991. After October 7, their numbers swelled horribly with more than 400 men and women, 46 of them pregnant widows, and 1,011 new orphans, joining the ranks.

After the single deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, IDFWO, together with Israel’s Ministry of Defence and the IDF’s Fallen Soldiers Division, launched the initiative Letzidech (Beside You), offering emotional, social and financial support for grieving women throughout pregnancy, childbirth and early motherhood.

According to the organisation’s CEO Shlomi Nahumson, the challenge has been unprecedented. “In November 2023, I stood beside my wife as she gave birth. I kept thinking of the widows who would face that moment without their husbands.

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Topics:

October 7

October 7 anniversary

heroes

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