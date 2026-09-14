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How to design the perfect kosher kitchen

Designer Cigal Kaplan knows how to maximise space and plan for big dinners

September 14, 2026 14:24
Cigal Kaplan credted this kitchen with a curved-edge island to be child-friendly.jpeg_c
Unflappable: Cigal Kaplan

By

Anthea Gerrie

4 min read
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It’s demanding enough being a designer entrusted with keeping a building project on schedule, but when your family are arriving imminently from four countries to celebrate your daughter’s batmitzvah, all the more so.

“It was a stressful time,” says Cigal Kaplan, who hosted five events around the occasion this summer in a single weekend, three of them in her own home. “It was magical – a time of many blessings – but my plan to have two weeks clear beforehand didn’t work out.”

So while continuing to put in her professional hours till the last minute, the Israeli-born designer was also busy planning a tea party in her Finchley garden, a family barbecue, a Sunday brunch and a party for 130, quite apart from a Friday night dinner she had to host if not cook.

Home-catering plans were complicated by the fact that Cigal keeps kosher in a relatively small kitchen.

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Topics:

Interiors

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