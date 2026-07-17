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How my breast cancer led me to the Nova exhibition

Hayley Gullen has written a graphic novel about her illness and published a series of cartoons about October 7

July 17, 2026 09:25
Nova web
A picture is worth a thousand words: Hayley Gullen and her cartoons about the Nova exhibition

By

Hilary Freeman

5 min read
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Standing among the burnt-out cars, I actually started feeling quite nauseous. I can’t imagine anyone going to that and still denying it happened.”

Hayley Gullen was so affected by the Nova exhibition in London, commemorating the victims of the October 7 attacks in Israel, it inspired her to create a series of cartoons, which she placed on social media. “I’d seen loads of posts from other cartoonists about Gaza, but absolutely nothing about October 7 from the Jewish perspective. It felt like a real gap.”

Not that her perspective is straightforwardly Jewish. Gullen is a committed Quaker. She is also a woman who has  survived breast cancer and although four years on she is cancer free, she has lasting effects such as lymphedema (swelling) in her right arm and has been pushed into premature menopause.

The experience has also transformed her perspective on life. “All the clichés about how cancer changes you and makes you think about mortality and how lucky you feel to have got through it are true – that’s why they’re clichés,” she says. “It’s helped me to empathise with a wider range of people.”

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Topics:

breast cancer

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