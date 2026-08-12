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Help! I’m a post-menopausal phone addict

We hear a lot about teenagers and their phones. But what about the plight of the older woman, hooked on apps and online shopping?

August 12, 2026 09:07
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Phone addiction is not just for the young (Getty Images)

By

Keren David

3 min read
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We hear a lot nowadays about the plight of teenagers locked in an abusive relationship with their phones. Brains frazzled, confidence shattered, adrift in a world of TikTok toxicity, these are obviously important issues.

But where is the public debate about another kind of phone addict, the post- menopausal Jewish woman? Where are hand-wringing politicians worrying about our fractured attention spans and our anguish when the Wordle of the day is not a real word (Pshaw! I hear you exclaim).

Why does no one care that we are constantly accused of ignoring our vulnerable children (aged 26 and 30) while WhatsApping friends about arthritis in our collective knees? Where is the concern that we are frittering away our meagre incomes on dietary supplements, waterproof sliders and cat food to treat kidney disease (to name my most recent purchases) mostly bought at 3am?

My day as a digital addict starts just after midnight when the New York Times app updates: Wordle, Connections and Strands must all be solved before I can sleep. Strands is a posh form of world search, while Connections is a sorting exercise which mostly tests your lateral thinking and knowledge of American sport and cultural references. Combined together – especially when you have spent an hour or so dozing on the sofa to put off actual bedtime and actual sleep – they form a powerful dementia test. Each day as I solve all three (yes, I do cheat sometimes), I reassure myself that the brain is in reasonable working order.

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Topics:

Smartphones

mobile phones

addiction

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