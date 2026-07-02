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The story behind north London’s hot new schnitzel joint

Restaurateur Eric Elbaz tells Siam Goorwich why he’s going all-in for the fried food favourite

July 2, 2026 11:38
schnitzelhaus_interior.jpeg
Schnitzels, shawarma and all the sides (Photo: Eric Elbaz)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read

At the end of May, eagle-eyed residents of north west London might have noticed a new kosher eatery in their neighbourhood. In Temple Fortune, just half a mile from the northernmost tip of the Finchley Road where falafel spot Balady once stood, you will now find Schnitzelhaus – a restaurant-come-takeaway dedicated to one of the Jewish community’s favourite deep-fried foods.

The menu, as you’d imagine, is schnitzel-focused – however they also serve a not insubstantial selection of other Middle Eastern fast food favourites, including shawarma, hummus plates, and a smorgasbord of picky, shareable sides such as falafel, crispy cauliflower and chicken wings.

The spin is that the schnitzels come in a variety of internationally-themed coatings: as well The Haus, their signature chicken schnitzel, and a self-explanatory gluten-free version, you have The French, with herbs de Provence, garlic and honey; The Austrian, with sea salt, crushed black pepper, garlic, oregano and onion; The Mexican, with red paprika, oregano, garlic and red chilli, and The Moroccan, with red paprika, cumin and ras el hanout.

Schnitzelhaus is the latest offering from Eric Elbaz, a serial entrepreneur with a taste for kosher dining. Those familiar with the scene will likely already know his other eatery, Kasa – an upmarket bar and grill just a few miles away in Hampstead Garden Suburb.

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Topics:

Kosher London

Kosher restaurant

kosher food

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