Become a Member
Food

The big break fast: five foodies share their go-to Yom Kippur meals

From bagel bars to fish stews, Siam Goorwich discovers the Yom Kippur traditions loved by the experts

September 17, 2026 13:43
yom_kippur_break_fast_meals.jpg
Fast forward: (left to right) Natalie Preston's break fast spread, Sophia Baruch's Iraqi brewed tea and ka'kat, Mark Jankel's family fish stew in a pita from his food truck Shuk (Photo: Natalie Preston, Giora Hirsch, The Gaztronome Photography)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

To quote Tevye, “we have traditions for everything” – and breaking the fast on Yom Kippur is certainly no different.

About ten years ago, I started my own tradition. When I return to shul for the concluding services – dazed and confused, with an epic headache hovering menacingly on the horizon – I pack a flask of water and a Tupperware full of cold, crisp grapes. Then, as the first nail is hammered into the succah, and trays of challah and thimble-sized glasses of grape juice are circulated throughout the sanctuary, I gorge myself on my private stash of juicy delights.

Over the years, my tactic has proven so popular that I now take a full punnet of grapes, so I have enough to share with my family and any other shul-goer who should glance over longingly (and there are many).

Here, five Jewish foodies share their much-loved break fast traditions, drawing on influences from across the diaspora...

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Yom Kippur

Jewish food

Comfort food recipe

Ashkenazi food

Sephardi cooking

Iraqi Jews

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper