Sensational salads, for a really good cause

Salads for Good is the second cookbook from Cook for Good – an award-winning social enterprise, which rather ingeniously turns corporate team building days into a genuine force for good.

Founded in 2019 by Karen Mattison and Robinne Collie, Cook for Good is based on a housing estate in London’s King’s Cross, where it tackles social isolation through its community surplus food pantry, free cooking classes, community meals, training and work experience.

Like their previous book, Soups for Good, all profits from sales of Salads for Good will help tackle food insecurity and social isolation – but that’s not the reason to buy the book. The reason is the recipes within.

Featuring 52 sensational salad recipes, 21 toppings, dressings and dips – created by their in-house team, community members and big-name chefs and celebrities including Jamie Oliver, Honey & Co, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Claudia Winkleman – plus mini nutrition guides (from fibre heroes to healing herbs and spices), and moving interviews with contributors, Salads for Good is a book you’ll come back to again and again.