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Meet the ‘Jewish Martha Stewart’ spreading Jewish joy – one whimsical project at a time

Rebekah Lowin is known for her creative take on tradition. She tells Siam Goorwich why her new book is all about ‘building a creative, joyful Jewish home’

August 13, 2026 10:15
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Rebekah Lowin has earned the moniker 'the Jewish Martha Stewart' (Photo: Theresa Balderas)

By

Siam Goorwich

5 min read
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I can’t quite remember the post that led me to discover Rebekah Lowin’s Instagram account, but I do know that it was some kind of impossibly cute and clever Jewish-themed foodie craft project. It could have been her iced-matzah Passover place cards or her Purim brownies topped with teeny-tiny hamantaschen, but most likely it was her mezuzah cookies, which went viral in August 2023, gaining more than 25,000 “likes”.

It is creative DIY touches like this that have earned Lowin the moniker “the Jewish Martha Stewart”, and when we talk on the phone, I’m keen to know how she feels about the label. “I think it’s fun and playful, and it makes me smile, but I don’t take it too seriously,” she tells me.

“Obviously, I don’t really compare myself to Martha – she’s a cultural icon – but it is definitely the easiest way to explain to people what I’m doing.”

Rebekah Lowin's mezuzah cookies are a hit online (Photo: Rebekah Lowin)Rebekah Lowin's mezuzah cookies are a hit online (Photo: Rebekah Lowin)[Missing Credit]

What she’s doing right now is preparing for the publication of her first book, A Year of Jewish Joy: Inspired Recipes, Rituals, and Traditions for Beautiful Celebrations – which, she says, is all about “building a creative, joyful Jewish home”.

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