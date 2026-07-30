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‘Kosher catering feels like a mitzvah’: how the chef behind Shuk is elevating simchahs

Chef Mark Jankel has been a major player in London’s culinary scene for 20-plus years, but, he tells Siam Goorwich, it is his latest gastronomic project that is really bringing him nachas

July 30, 2026 11:16
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Chef and kosher caterer, Mark Jankel (Photo: Blake Ezra)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read
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Mark Jankel is a very busy man. When I finally manage to get hold of him, after three false starts, he has just returned from Rome where he was catering an event for an Israeli company that was unimpressed by the local offerings. A few weeks before that he was in Monaco, catering at a rather fabulous-sounding Jewish wedding. “There’s not enough time in the day to get everything done,” are the first words to me when we finally meet. “It’s quite full on.”

In the nicest possible way – this is his own fault – Jankel is a man with fingers in many figurative pies. Currently, he’s running three businesses: Shuk, an Israeli-inspired food stand in London’s Borough Market, and two high-end, bespoke catering companies; The Food Initiative and the kosher Osher. During our conversation, I hear about other enterprises both past and possibly future. “I get distracted and I get excited about stuff that I think’s a good idea,” he admits, “but I also need to try and maintain my focus – getting distracted is something I’m quite good at.”

Mark Jankel in action in the kitchen (Photo: Blake Ezra)Mark Jankel in action in the kitchen (Photo: Blake Ezra)[Missing Credit]

You don’t have to spend long in Jankel’s company to realise he’s a gourmand through and through. “As a kid I was always really into food, and I come from a family of foodies,” he tells me. “My grandma on one side was brought up in Paris. She wasn’t kosher and made the most unbelievable food,” he says. His other grandmother was more of a traditional Ashkenazi cook. “Her chopped liver and roast potatoes and chicken soup were the best things you’ve ever eaten in your life,” he recalls.

His first foray in kitchen was to make ice cream when he was ten years old. “I made a custard and it split, and I wanted to understand why,” he says. “And then I made a second custard, which became thick and didn’t curdle.”

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Topics:

Kosher chef

Jewish food

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