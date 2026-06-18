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‘It belongs to the Jewish nation’– says chef of first Michelin-starred kosher restaurant

Siam Goorwich speaks to chef Raz Shabtai and the team behind Mutra

June 18, 2026 14:00
Chef Raz Shabtai in Kitchen by N.A.Photography.png
Chef Raz Shabtai in the kitchen at Mutra (Photo: N.A.Photography)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read

It’s a huge dream come true, but I’m still waking up every single morning, and I’m like: did I really get it?”

I’m speaking to Israeli chef Raz Shabtai and the team behind Mutra – which, at the end of May, became the first kosher restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star. More than a week on, the shock and excitement are still palpable.

“I’m extremely proud, extremely happy, a lot of emotions, a lot of happiness, a lot of fears as well, you know,” Shabtai tells me, explaining that, actually, the star belongs to the restaurant and the team, not just him. Minutes later, he goes a step further, adding: “I want to say that it belongs to everyone. It belongs to the Jewish nation; it belongs to the people who feel that they’ve been the underdog for all their life; it belongs to the people that say ‘I’m doomed not to succeed’; it belongs to the people that everybody tells ‘you cannot make it’. Yes, you can. If you try hard enough, it will come.”

Chef Shabtai (centre) and the Mutra team (Photo: N.A. Photography)Chef Shabtai (centre) and the Mutra team (Photo: N.A. Photography)[Missing Credit]

And he’s right. For many of us, Mutra’s win felt like a win for us too. At a time when hatred against Jews and Israel are at levels most of us have never experienced before, seeing a kosher restaurant with an Israeli chef recognised in this way felt like a bright light in the darkness. How does it feel to have been responsible for delivering this moment of hope and joy? “I thank God every single second, moment, day, that He chose Mutra to give this moment,” he says. “We feel proud, we feel lucky, and we thank Hashem that He chose us to be those people who can bring the beautiful news.”

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Topics:

Israeli chefs

Israeli food

Kosher restaurant

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