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‘Hey, it’s Falmer’: meet the social media chef serving up bold flavours and opinions

Siam Goorwich meets the Gen Z foodie advocating for Jews and Israel one recipe at a time

June 11, 2026 12:28
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Joshua Halmer has built a following on social media for his recipes – and strong opinions (Photo: Hannah Couzens)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read

It’s fair to say that Joshua Halmer is very much a product of his time. Not only is the 26-year-old a multi-hyphenate (someone who balances multiple professions, skills, or revenue streams simultaneously: in his case, food influencer, DJ and private chef), but the content he creates is also deeply grounded in the present moment. Posting under the name “Falmer”, his recipe videos seamlessly fuse together slickly edited food shots with unflinching commentary on contemporary Jewish life.

It’s proven to be a winning formula, amassing him more than 100,000 followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook in a little over a year.

For those who aren’t familiar with his output, a prime example is the video he posted for sticky toffee pudding – part of his Jews Around the World series – just days after the stabbing attack in Golders Green. As he spoons a glossy toffee sauce over a plump slice of pudding, places a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream on top, and adds a final drizzle of sauce, his voiceover starkly states: “Being Jewish in Britain will get you stabbed at a bus stop.” Later, as he finishes the toffee sauce – adding double cream and vanilla extract to a pan of melted butter, light brown sugar and golden syrup – and pours it over the freshly-baked cake, he adds: “But here’s the thing; we’re not going to play the victims, we don’t behave weak. We’ve survived Pharaoh, the Inquisition, the Nazis, and we’ll survive this too.”

Oh, and he does all this while wearing an apron with the words “Dumb Bitch” emblazoned across the front.

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Topics:

Jewish food

Social Media

Israeli food

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