Festival Feasts: pre-order your copy in time for Chanukah

Festival Feasts is a selection of recipes to take you through the Jewish calendar.

Pre-order today to receive your copy in time for Chanukah.

Following the success of Friday Night Feasts, this new book offers something special for celebrations from luscious Rosh Hashanah honey cake to mouth-watering Shavuot cheesecake.

Expect delicious main courses, salads, soups, desserts, cakes and biscuits - food that looks beautiful, tastes delicious and is straightforward to make. For 100 years the JC has been feeding our community with its weekly recipes - this book will provide your new go-to classics. The perfect present, a book that should be in every Jewish kitchen.