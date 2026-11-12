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Baked expectations: Inside the challah festival heading from Israel to London

Merav Oren, a keen devotee of the Friday night staple, talks to Siam Goorwich ahead of the first global ChallahFest

November 12, 2026 10:55
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The first global ChallahFest is taking place in November 2026 (Illustration: Michal Herbstman for FOODISH)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read
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What do you look for in the perfect challah? For me, it’s a thick, crunchy crust, a soft, slightly doughy interior, and a generous sprinkle of sesame seeds on top. For Israel-based foodie Merav Oren, however, the ultimate challah experience starts before she’s even laid eyes on the loaf.

“It’s mostly the smell. Even before you taste it, the smell the minute it comes out of the oven, it’s irresistible,” Oren enthuses. “I prefer my challah sweet, but as long as it has just come out of the oven, it’s gone in a few minutes.”

Oren is the founder and CEO of Foodish, the culinary wing of Anu – the Museum of the Jewish People, in Tel Aviv – and challah is on her mind more than usual right now; when we speak, she and her team are just days away from the launch of the inaugural global ChallahFest, a festival celebrating Jewish culture, identity and culinary delights.

Merav Oren is the founder and CEO of FOODISH (Photo: Itay Selikter)Merav Oren is the founder and CEO of FOODISH (Photo: Itay Selikter)[Missing Credit]

The festival, which kicked off in Chicago on November 6, will encompass 23 events across seven cities and three countries. Landing in London at the end of the month, Merav will host a panel discussion at JW3, in collaboration with the JC, centring on Jewish food. Titled, “Challah, Home, and Belonging: An Intergenerational Conversation”, the event, on November 29, will feature the grande dame of Jewish cuisine, Claudia Roden, cookbook author Adeena Sussman, and chef and food influencer Joshua Halmer, better known by his fans as “Falmer”.

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Topics:

Challah

Jewish food

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