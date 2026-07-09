2026 summer eating guide: from al-fresco London restaurants to kosher picnic bites

The Yard is the new outdoor dining space from the Beigel Shop on Brick Lane (aka “the yellow one”). Complete with bagel-themed street art and a drinks station serving up coffee and matcha, it has a suitably cool east London vibe – not to mention its own special menu, served Wednesday to Sunday. Epic bagel-based brunch and lunch options include the peanut butter bagel stack (which comes with fresh strawberries, banana and maple syrup), the tahini and tomato bagel, and our personal favourite, the latke avocado bagel.

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South London’s finest

Born from a partnership between Israeli-born chef Shuli Wimer and top London fruit and veg wholesaler Smith & Brock, this relaxed south London spot offers up a seasonal menu inspired by Mediterranean and Middle Eastern home cooking. Recent menu highlights at Sylva London include fresh pappardelle with Isle of Wight heritage tomatoes, crispy capers, oregano and parmesan, a nectarine and peach salad with buffalo mozzarella, croutons, shallots, basil and mint, and pink lemonade sorbet.

Cool down in style with Mama Dolce ice cream (Photo: Mama Dolce/ Instagram)

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Cool down, and keep it kosher​

Kid-friendly ice lollies

An ice lolly a day is a sure-fire way to survive the school holidays, and the good news is KLBD has accredited a whole host of new icy treats just in time for summer. Robinsons Fruit Shoot Squeezee ice pops, Twister Frrreeze ice lollies and Rowntree’s Fruit Pastilles berries ice lollies are all now certified parev (with logo), which means you can stock your freezer with no end of fruity fun.

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Grown-up gelato

Certified by KLBD last August, Mama Dolce’s luxuriously grown-up ice creams are free from dairy, nuts, eggs, soya, wheat and gluten, and made using just a handful of natural ingredients. Four of its six flavours are certified parev (no logo), including Coconilla, Chocolate Indulgence, and its award-winning Banana & Lime. Perfect for Shabbat desserts and sweltering hot days.

Kick back with a mocktail in a can (Photo: Schweppes/ Instagram)

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Hydration station​

Tropical thirst-quencher

When the mercury rises, there are few better ways to stay hydrated than with coconut water. “Nature’s sports drink” is packed with electrolytes such as potassium, sodium and magnesium, which are depleted in the heat, and can lead to exhaustion, headaches and cramps. Many of the coconut water brands are certified by KLBD, including Innocent, Chi and Vita Coco. For an extra electrolyte boost, mix with freshly squeezed lemon juice and a pinch of salt.

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Hipster soda

Healthy sodas (ie carbonated drinks that aren’t filled with sugar, sweeteners and other nasties) are all the rage right now, offering all the fun of fizzy pop with none of the guilt. American brand Poppi – which uses real fruit juice, carbonated water and natural health-boosters including apple cider vinegar and cassava root fibre – finally arrived in the UK earlier this year. While its US sodas are certified OU kosher, its UK counterparts aren’t currently accredited (although it’s something it is exploring) – but you can purchase its American sodas online, or find its British cans in Tesco and Pret A Manger stores nationwide.

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Mocktails on the move

For something fun, look no further than Schweppes’s range of mocktails (non-alcoholic cocktails) in a can. Coming in three summery flavours – Aperitivo Spritz, Cranberry Spritz and Classic Mojito – they are perfect for picnics, or sundowners without the risk of a hangover. And if you fancy making them into a real cocktail, simply add a shot of your favourite spirit.

Olives for days at Allenby Market in Hendon (Photo: Allenby Market/ Instagram)

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Picky-nic bits​

The new kosher crisps

No picnic is complete without a packet of crisps (or three). Recently certified kosher by KLBD, M&S avocado oil crisps are the perfect addition to any picnic and contain just three ingredients – potatoes, Mediterranean sea salt and avocado oil – which, like olive oil, is packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and powerful antioxidants.

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The viral sandwich

If you find yourself near Stamford Hill, don’t miss out on Milk Pod’s viral sub, which it claims will be “the best tuna sandwich you’ve ever had”. Served in a freshly baked sub roll (with a choice of plain, onion, sesame or wholemeal), along with tuna mayo (plain or with herbs), and your pick from its extensive salad bar – its recommended fillings include pickles, cherry tomatoes, lettuce and “a sprinkle” of roasted sweet potato. Weighing in at an average 600g, these super-subs are the ideal grab-and-go picnic nosh, and substantial enough to share.

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The shuk-style spread

Opened last autumn, Allenby Market in Hendon is a one-stop shop for the lazy picnicker. From homemade dips, pickles and salads, to a huge range of olives and nuts, and sweet treats such as halva and baklawa, it has everything you need for an epic shuk-style spread. Best of all, they’re on Deliveroo, which means you can pitch up in a nearby park, and have your picnic delivered straight to your blanket.

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Feed vegans the easy way, with Gosh! (Photo: Gosh!/ Instagram)

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BBQ must-haves

Hot stuff

While the popular peri-peri restaurants may be off-limits, the majority of Nando’s huge range of marinades, rubs and condiments are certified parev (with logo). A quick and delicious way to upgrade your BBQ, alongside classics such as its peri-peri sauces and Perinaise, newly accredited products include its peri-honey coat & cook spice mix and roasted garlic quick marinade sauce.

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Vegans, made easy

Catering for veggie and vegan guests used to be a headache, but those days are over. While Israeli brand Tivall has been flying the flag for meat-free burgers and sausages since the 1980s, there’s no shortage of new kids on the block – many of which are KLBD accredited. Newest on the list are two new “Super Plants” sausages from plant-based brand Gosh! – mushroom, wild garlic and chia seed, and parsnip, leek and pea with linseed.