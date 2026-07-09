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Food

2026 summer eating guide: from al-fresco London restaurants to kosher picnic bites

From the hottest spots to fress in the sun to the tastiest newly certified kosher nosh, your guide to Jewish dining this warm season

July 9, 2026 17:12
beigel_shop_brick_lane_the_yard.jpg
Beigel's in The Yard on Brick Lane (Photo: The Beigel Shop/ Instagram)

By

Siam Goorwich

4 min read
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Al fress-co dining

Kosher in the park

Temple Fortune’s newest kosher cafe is in a park – Princes Park, to be precise. Created by the team behind the fine-dining restaurant One Ashbourne, Logan’s has a similarly stylish air, but in a more relaxed setting. Currently, their mouth-watering menu includes artisan pizzas, toasties, and an impressive selection of sweet crepes and soft-serve ice creams, milkshakes and smoothies – and the team plan to add brunch classics, salad bowls, a children’s menu and possibly even afternoon tea in the near future.

The hot new bagel spot

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Topics:

Kosher restaurant

Israeli chef

kosher food

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