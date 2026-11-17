The descent begins in earnest when Haymitch and his peers are forced by storm troopers to gather in their hundreds for the reaping. Here, Glenn Close’s Drusilla uses the tombola of death to choose which children from the district will compete and almost certainly die in the games.

Close, who brings to mind the sadistic Nurse Diesel in Mel Brooks’s High Anxiety – only with less kindness – is part of a roll call of big star names in supporting roles. It was ever thus in this franchise. Kieren Culkin is perfect as the flashy TV presenter – in his first appearance on the big screen since he won an Oscar for his performance as Jessie Eisenberg’s cousin in A Real Pain. Ralph Fiennes, meanwhile, is chillingly excellent as the pitiless dictator Snow.

Yet despite so much that is familiar in plot and theme, this latest film retains its capacity to force its audience to think about life under the kind of cruel dictatorships that today rule so much of the world.

Embedded in all the action – much of which is played out in a dizzyingly beautiful, colour-saturated landscape designed to disguise the deadly fauna and flora – is a message about what it takes to dismantle cruel tyrannies.

I wonder, then, if Collins is similarly frustrated by the conclusions drawn by some of the generation who grew up with her franchise? At the recent protests across Europe, Hunger Games references were used as symbols of resistance against Western democracies. I, meanwhile, see Russia and China...

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Cert 12a