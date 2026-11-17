Unless the author Suzanne Collins decides differently, this will be the final instalment in the fantastically successful franchise that imagines a tyranny that suppresses dissent by forcing children into televised, deadly combat.
Welcome then to Panem on the eve of the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before the first film, for the the origin story of Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson) – the hard-drinking mentor who helped forest-savvy Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) use her bow-and-arrow to survive.
In storytelling structure there are many elements in this sixth instalment of the series that are a nod to the first. One such is the dust bowl poverty of District 12 where young, popular Haymitch (Joseph Zada) is being given repeated happy birthdays by everyone in the village as he skips carefree to meet his girlfriend Leonora (Whitney Peak).
It is Haymitch’s 16th birthday, and despite this also being reaping day, there is a ‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ happiness about life – which Collins’s plot under Francis Lawrence’s direction spends the next two and a half hours turning into an allegorical dystopia.
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