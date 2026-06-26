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The Jews who made Marilyn Monroe into an icon

She was the twentieth century’s brightest star – and many of the photographers who framed her image were Jewish

June 26, 2026 07:36
Copy of Marilyn Monroe 'Ballerina' sitting, 1954 by Milton H. Greene
Marilyn Monroe in a classic photo by Milton H. Greene wearing a ballerina satin dress as she gives a seductive smile (Credit: Milton H. Greene)

By

Melanie Abrams

6 min read

Marilyn Monroe was one of the most photographed people of the 20th century, so little wonder the National Portrait Gallery is hosting a show featuring many of these shots to mark what would have been her 100th birthday.

Called Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait, the exhibition focuses on how she worked with some of the greatest photographers of the 20th century to create her image, and how these images inspired others during her lifetime and beyond.

What many of the visitors flocking to the exhibition won’t realise is that Monroe herself was Jewish, and so were more than half of the photographers.

There’s Richard Avedon’s sad shot and Alfred Eisenstaedt’s relaxed take as she lounges around her home. Eve Arnold’s intimate snaps include one of her in the bathroom adjusting her hair with her skirt ruched up. And Bert Stern’s elegiac Last Sitting shows different sides of her – contemplative in a black Dior dress, and playful, wearing nothing but a scarf.

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Topics:

Photography

Hollywood

Art exhibition

Jewish photography

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