Farcical Jewish family feud that went too far

Wise are those who say “don’t air your dirty laundry in public”. And even wiser are those who actually manage to abide by this common-sense advice. Alas, I am far too fascinated by a recent experience to restrain myself from spilling my metaphorical tea all over you...
I have an extensive family that includes some relatives whom, I am sure, even the neurotic king of eccentricity himself, Woody Allen, would consider quirky. And years ago, I had a bit of a falling out with a couple of these idiosyncratic relatives. Like most longstanding broiges, it was triggered by a very trivial matter: a little unintentional thoughtlessness on my part, a big perceived snub on their part, and suddenly nobody’s talking for 20 years.
Then, out of the blue, one of those relatives contacted me asking for help. I was thrilled. A second chance! I’d been feeling sad about the feud since for ever, and was overjoyed that now not only did we get to make up and be part of one another’s lives again, but (to be completely honest) I would get to be the “good girl”, the “saviour”, and any potential past slights on my part would be totally absolved.
Ah yes. Another old saying that is equally pithy. How unfortunate I didn’t remember this over the next few weeks when I regularly, literally, jumped into my little car and raced over to this relative to try and help them. My sister became involved too. We paid for things that were needed and gave up days and evenings trying to help our mishpocha. We were both so keen to rekindle our relationship and do the right thing.
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