Digger review: Tom Cruise’s latest is much more interesting than the usual disaster movie ★★★★★

I am here to tell you that Tom Cruise’s latest film is really good. This may be contrary to what you have heard given that those who hate it have not only given both barrels to The Revenant director Alejandro G Iñárritu’s satire, but have then hurled the sawn-off shotgun at Cruise himself.

Many see his performance as laughably inept. And OK, before this film’s jaw-dropping twist it might have been possible to dismiss both Cruise and the tone of the film as being fatally similar. Digger cherry-picks many ideas from Kubrick’s classic including the meat-headed masculinity of the US government which the current administration has saved from being an outdated cliché.

Certainly Cruise’s performance as Rockwell, the Texan owner and CEO of an oil corporation, is from his Stetson to his cowboy boots an archetype. We first encounter the tycoon in his absurdly opulent mansion. The walls are lined with dead animal trophies yet Rockwell obsessively cares for his very obviously dying, cancer-riddled cat, an animatronic beast that is the first clue all is not what it seems.

Meanwhile when Rockwell turns away from the camera to reveal skin and buttocks as droopy as wet linen, a statement is undoubtedly made that Cruise is here embracing age as much as his Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible defied it.