Visionaries is the title of a mixed bill of two contrasting ballets currently on at the Royal Opera House. The first is Jerome Robbins’ Dances at a Gathering – a work celebrating friendship and the sheer love of dance; the other is Kenneth MacMillan’s more sombre Song of the Earth, which examines the transience of life and the inescapable approach of death – not the most cheerful of subjects.

Both Robbins and MacMillan were indeed visionaries: they worked across theatre and classical ballet, often blurring the lines between the two. Robbins won numerous awards during his lifetime, including Oscars and Tonys (the latter including one for Fiddler on the Roof); MacMillan was awarded a posthumous Tony for his choreography on the Royal National Theatre’s 1992 production of Carousel.

Dances at a Gathering, first created for the New York City Ballet in 1969, is a plotless work set to some of Chopin’s most famous piano melodies. The ten dancers – dressed in simple pastel-coloured outfits – come and go in a series of gentle encounters, some buoyant, others wistful. The mood shifts as the ballet progresses. On creating the piece, Robbins stressed that there was no story behind the dances, the characters are merely dancing with each other.

Inevitably, the audience can put their own interpretations on the individual variations. There is a feeling of friendship, flirtation and even rivalry, but it is all vague – the superb dancing is enough to fill the narrative. Steps are a combination of classical with the occasional nod to folk-dance: an upturned heel, a joyous stamp of the feet. The dancers shrug their shoulders at the audience in a ‘so what?’ manner, and it is impossible to ignore the cast’s evident enjoyment in performing the ballet. At the performance I saw, the ten dancers were on top form: unfair to single out anyone, but the men were especially strong, with Leo Dixon and Vadim Muntagirov shining in their variations.