Become a Member
Columnists

The hardest bit of moving to Israel? The bureaucracy

In the first of a new column, Secret Olah (not her real name, obviously) looks forward to an exciting new life… beyond the paperwork

October 9, 2026 10:25
bureaucracy GettyImages-592015430

By

Secret Olah

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

As anyone who’s ever tried to make aliyah would know, the biggest obstacle is bureaucracy.

There’s never-ending paperwork and each time you think you have every document they tell you they need one more form you’ve never heard of.

I’m 19, I live in London, and I’m moving to Israel in the next few weeks – that is, if I ever beat the uphill battle of Israeli bureaucracy.

In many ways I’m exactly who you are picturing. I went to JFS, did well in my GCSEs and A-levels, and got in to my first choice of university. I’ve never made my own dentist appointment. Before this year I’d probably only done my own laundry twice, after I’d ignored my parents’ reminders to give them my PE kit that I needed for school the next day. I’d certainly never needed to deal with this much paperwork on my own.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Aliyah

Israel

teenagers

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper