Nine practical (and not preachy) eco resolutions for Rosh Hashanah

This isn’t about being perfect or completely upending your life, but taking small, meaningful steps to lessen your environmental impact.

Here are some tips on how to start...

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Buy. Less. Stuff.

One of the simplest things you can do to reduce your impact is to simply consume less.

Once you start considering the environmental rather than monetary cost, that cheap-and-unnecessary piece of tat will quickly lose its appeal.

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First, think secondhand

You can buy almost everything secondhand nowadays, which saves money (kerching!) and reduces your impact (boom!). For books, clothes and homeware, eBay and Vinted are great places to start. For trustworthy refurbished tech – from smartphones and laptops to tablets and game consoles – try BackMarket or Currys.

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Ditch single use

Takeaway coffee cups, plastic cutlery, carrier bags – if it’s made to be used once, it’s time to ditch it. Because while you will use it for just a few minutes, it will be sitting in landfill for generations to come.

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Shop local and seasonal

This is about reducing air miles (and therefore your carbon footprint), and supporting your local ecosystems. For food, buy hyperlocal, seasonal produce whenever possible.

When you’re shopping online, prioritise (or even better, only buy from) UK sellers.

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Reduce, reuse and recycle your plastics

A standard plastic bottle takes about 450 years to break down – and as it does, it leeches harmful microplastics into the earth.

Unfortunately, in this day and age, avoiding plastic altogether is basically impossible (believe me, I’ve tried), but what you can do is reduce the amount of plastic you consume, and reuse and recycle the rest.

​Clean Green

Did you know the UK’s bestselling washing up liquid is legally required to carry a warning on the back stating it is “harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects”?

If you’re shocked to learn that you’re poisoning our wildlife every time you wash the dishes, you might want to switch to eco cleaning products.

Most supermarkets now carry eco options, but my trick is to buy them in bulk (five-litre bottles) from specialist sites such as Ethical Superstore.

Nancy Birthwhistle’s books on green cleaning are also great.

The former Great British Bake Off contestant has a wealth of life-changing tips and tricks up her sleeve.​

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Easy eco switches

There are brilliant eco alternatives for practically everything – from washing-up sponges to sanitary products (check out Mooncups and reusable pads), to shampoo bars and natural deodorant (yes, they both really do work!).

Most of these products are made by independent brands, so you’re also helping a small business owner to realise their dreams (and, on a less saccharine note, pay their bills).

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Watch your water

One of my current areas of focus is reducing my water waste. So far, this looks like keeping a two-litre Tupperware under the faucet in my kitchen sink to capture the water when I run the tap; I then use it to wash my hands or water my plants. Go to waterwise.org.uk to find more tips.

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Green your money

“Greening your money” is one of the most powerful things you can do to tackle the climate crisis. According to the campaign group Make My Money Matter (co-founded by film-maker Richard Curtis), switching your pension to a green fund is 21x more effective at cutting your carbon footprint than giving up flying and switching to a vegan diet combined.