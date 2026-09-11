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Nine practical (and not preachy) eco resolutions for Rosh Hashanah

From watching your water to greening your money, Siam Goorwich on how to be kinder to the planet in 5787

September 11, 2026 07:44
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Happy planet (Picture: Getty Images)

By

Siam Goorwich

2 min read
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Growing up, I was always struck by the following lines in the Liberal Judaism Al Chet, when we asked forgiveness “for poisoning the air, and polluting land and sea; and for every action that undermines the integrity and harmony of God’s creation”.

The natural world has always felt imbued with holiness to me, and it’s a feeling that has only deepened over time, along with my sense of duty to do what I can to protect it.

Recently, I was moved to tears when I read in Lucy Jones’s brilliant book Losing Eden that “over just the last 50 years the population of mammals, birds, reptiles and fish have fallen by 60 per cent worldwide”.

As we enter the Days of Awe and their invitation to make teshuvah, I urge you to tun your attention to the natural world.

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Topics:

Environment

Teshuvah

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