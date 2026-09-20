Naomi Alderman’s remarkable new novel feels autobiographical

Unlike our writer, who feels the “whole stupid game of living” is now a useless exercise, the mimmoth who looks at her from the twilit garden is “full of purposeful life”. The fungal growths the mimmoth produces create enormous, healthy plants which grow in the back garden of a writer whose womb could not grow a child. It is “as if the mimmoths were looking for lives where holes had opened up”. The government sets up a Mimmoth Task Force to deal with the ever-growing numbers of them. Meanwhile, the mimmoths, seemingly oblivious to the fuss around them, create tiny, blue mushrooms which disappear moments after their creation, eat lots of slugs and at one point are ‘photographed dancing in a group of eleven in the Netherlands’.

The Strangers is coyly self-reflexive. The writer is named Naomi who is overseeing a successful television adaptation of one of her novels (Alderman’s 2016 novel The Power, which won the Women’s Prize for Fiction, was adapted by Amazon Prime). Meanwhile the scenes recounting her mother’s final illnesses, the nights sleeping on hospital floors, the blood, her mother’s preferring to see a doctor than saying the Shema (one of only a few Jewish references; Alderman, who was brought up Orthodox, is no longer a practising Jew) contain an emotional rawness that feels autobiographical. It was whilst her mother was hospitalised, the writer reminds us, that “my grasp on reality began to feel a little unmoored”. And: “Looking back, I think at this time I dislocated my brain”.

This novel is not a sermon on grief, but rather probes the nasty, bloody turmoil of how to keep on living. The inexplicable mimmoths serve as a metaphor for the truths we have to accept, as much as we might struggle to understand them. Perhaps the act of writing itself is part of this process too. As Alderman says “…our minds will keep on trying to help us, keep on trying to make their confused impressions into something that makes sense”. At the end of the first year after her mother’s death, as she prepares for the stone-setting, we see how a mysterious magical species has enabled a grief-stricken writer to glimpse her imaginary selves, and the possible others she might have been. This is a novel about how to accept and live alongside the losses we encounter, and how the key to doing so might possibly lie in an ordinary suburban garden.

The Strangers, by Naomi Alderman, is published by Fig Tree