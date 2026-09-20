Naomi Alderman’s remarkable new novel feels autobiographical

Naomi Alderman’s remarkable novel starts with a bereaved daughter – a writer – setting up a wildlife camera in her parents’ garden. On viewing the camera footage, an unidentifiable woodland mammal is spotted. This creature rapidly starts appearing all over the country; a gentle-mannered, badger-like mini-mammoth, which society calls the mimmoth. The onset is sudden – we are two pages in when the writer, who also narrates, announces: “They had come from nowhere and now they were everywhere”.
But these creatures are not simian underground morlocks from a H G Wells dystopia, nor are they a threat towards any humans it finds. The mimmoth appears to manifest an innate empathy with the grief-stricken writer, sitting on her lap and stroking her face. This is a creature that performs rhythmic tribal dances in suburban back gardens. It creates a powerful fungal matter that results in extended life spans, improved fertility and lowers the blood pressure of people throughout the world. From an ordinary, domestic environment something extraordinary evolves.
Yet the writer is not only navigating her elderly mother’s death, she is recovering from devastating repeat pregnancy losses. The multiple miscarriages and her mother’s strokes yoke together in her imagination into many vicious “haemorrhages of blood”. “One sees things in the days and weeks after a death”, she writes. Even the writer’s birth is shadowed by the threat of death. A photo taken around the time shows her mother gazing off in the distance in photographs, as if, writes Alderman, she can “see the Angel of Death in the corner of the room”, in a morbid foreshadowing of the repeated pregnancy loss that will haunt the daughter she has just given birth to.
As she prepares for the stone-setting, we see how a mysterious species enables a grief-stricken writer to glimpse imaginary selves
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