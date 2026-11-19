By good fortune, two Bondi lifeguard organisations were holding their Christmas parties nearby.

When they heard the gunfire, dozens of the guards raced to the scene and were able to help the victims using their life-saving skills and equipment.

Community Security Group volunteer Ziggy, 21, was acting as a guard and shouted to people to hit the ground when the first shots rang out. He was hit in the arm but managed to pull out his phone and call his mother. He didn’t tell her he was wounded because he didn’t want her to panic.

Yanky Super, a young medic volunteering with Hatzalah, was also shot but then remembered he was wearing a kippah and used it to staunch his wound. A bullet hit the radio transmitter on his shoulder, which probably saved his life. Yaakov Tetleroyd’s life was saved by the soft-drink can he was holding which deflected a bullet from his body to his arm. His father Boris was not so lucky: he was shot in the head and killed instantly.

Like Boris, many of the victims had fled persecution in the Soviet Union and eastern Europe in the 1980s and found Australia an earthly paradise by comparison. But the wheel of history was to turn full circle for them as antisemitism soared in Australia after the October 7 attacks in Israel, with the Bondi massacre the most egregious consequence. Despite the huge increase in attacks on synagogues and Jewish institutions and violent pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which might have been thought to be red flags ahead of an event like Chanukah on the Beach, the police presence at the event was minimal. The gunmen were able to walk unhindered on to a pedestrian bridge overlooking Archer Park, where the party was being held, and start firing.

Two young policemen on duty were badly wounded and it took a quick-thinking officer at a nearby police station, Cesar Barraza, to race to the scene and kill Naveed Akram with his first shot. Sajid then turned on him and he had to shelter behind a palm tree, somehow surviving a fusillade of bullets, before he was able to down the older terrorist, who survived and awaits trial.

This negligence by the authorities, whether in government or the security organisations, is a strong theme of the book. The main villain of the piece, in the authors’ eyes, is Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has led the way in condemning Israel and allowing antisemitic hatred to explode since October 7.

The authors reveal that the Akrams, who were known to the authorities as potential security risks, had made a previously unknown visit to Uzbekistan, a recognised stepping-off point for Afghanistan, before they travelled to an Islamist hotspot in the Philippines just before the Bondi attack. Yet no alerts were sounded.

Mike Burgess, director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the country’s domestic security agency, became increasingly concerned about the normalisation of antisemitism between October 7 and Bondi and gave frequent public warnings about it.

But, as the authors write, “Was anyone listening?”

Bondi Terror, by Sharri Markson and Alex Ryvchin, is published by HarperCollins