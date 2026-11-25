On the subject of acting, Hoffman is fascinating, whether recording the conversations with Laurence Olivier that give the book its title, or recounting how he almost gave up on the part of Raymond Babbitt in Rain Man (1988), before accidentally finding the essence of the character in what he thought was, on his part, a failed improvisation with a fully firing Tom Cruise.

He dwells long and deeply, as anyone might, on the break that transformed his life: being cast as what he considered “the ultimate WASP”, Benjamin Braddock, in The Graduate (1967). “They’re trying to take the Jew off my face,” he thought to himself, at his first make-up session, “and it ain’t going to happen.” Was that defiance, or despair? Hoffman, amply capable of either in those days, remains uncertain. “[A]fter The Graduate came out, it was like being in school again: I was mocked for my height, my nose, my bad skin. Critics seemed almost offended that someone as ugly as me got to be in a movie. It is difficult to say which of the reviews were antisemitic and which were just garden-variety insulting. But then, it is difficult for me to know sometimes where my self-loathing ends and my internalised antisemitism begins.”

Director Mike Nichols himself only realised, years later, that in insisting on Hoffman for the role, he was making Hoffman his own avatar “among the goyim”: “I was turning Benjamin into a Jew”. With Hoffman in the lead, Nichols (born Igor Peschkowsky) behind the camera, Buck Henry (born Henry Zuckerman) writing the script, and Simon And Garfunkel on the soundtrack, The Graduate’s phenomenal success made it a kind of Jewish moon-landing upon American popular culture.

Hoffman was also of a generation of American Jewish men (his younger self, as depicted here, might be imagined stamping mutinously through the pages of a Philip Roth novel) who to their considerable surprise found themselves catnip to “shiksa goddess[es]” such as his first wife, Anne Byrne, a principal ballerina. (“He married bone structure,” said his mother’s best friend, whose granddaughter Lisa Gottsegen would become his second wife, of 46 years and counting.) One sorrows for both Hoffman and Byrne when, now evoking Caliban, he writes, “If the world saw me – this ugly boy, this mutt – with an elegant gazelle, maybe I would be transformed. Cleansed.” What chance did they have?

Hoffman took considerable relish in his subsequent singleton years, when women doorstepped him to obtain what actor Burt Ward once called “the ultimate autograph”: “‘I slept with Dustin Hoffman’ was [now] something a woman might say as a boast rather than an admission. This was outrageous fortune.” It may have troubled him, he allows, “that these women were only attracted to my celebrity. But I managed to persevere.”

Hoffman’s focus blurs when claims of historical sexual misconduct send him into rueful waffle about his innate respect for women, and the instant damnation such charges cruelly bring. He does not detail the allegations, but several women have told stories in which his conduct ranges from the boorish (inappropriate or humiliating remarks) to the predatory (exposing himself in his hotel room to a teenage girl waiting for her parents; outright sexual assault). It is the one part of the book where he prevaricates, and betrays an inclination to evade the reader – and where it is, therefore, impossible to like him. Perhaps unintentionally, some of his own reminiscences paint him as, at the minimum, a leering oaf. His self-awareness fails him when he waggishly recalls, as if it were endearing roguery, his circle using modelling agency contacts to obtain the phone numbers of women they saw in magazines. He points with some justification to Tootsie (1982) as a pro-feminist film, confessing the hitherto unworkable script came together only when somebody else had the bright idea of bringing in a woman – Nichols’ former comedy partner and fellow Jewish creative virtuoso, the director and screenwriter Elaine May – to fix it.

Hoffman’s friend Mel Brooks attributes attaining his century to “love of life” and sheer bloody-minded “hatred of death”. While admitting he fears rather than hates death, Hoffman too loves life enormously, savours every moment and detail of it, and has no intention of leaving it. He intends to emulate Brooks in refusing either to die or to retire. That more than anything comes across in Look At Me: a genuine and irresistible joie de vivre. Reading Hoffman is as much fun as watching Hoffman, and that’s no small recommendation.

Look At Me by Dustin Hoffman and Ariel Levy is published by Gallery Books UK