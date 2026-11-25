The first thing to say about Dustin Hoffman’s memoir is that it is a delight. Moreover, it is a delight in the same way Hoffman himself has been a delight throughout his near 60-year career in cinema: hopping between profundity and levity, with equal regard for each; enlivening, knowing, occasionally exasperating.
Much of this, as Hoffman is quick to acknowledge, may be down to his co-author. (He is not one to deny credit where it is due, and this seems to be more than an acquired luvvie reflex, given he is just as willing to dish out criticism, albeit usually with the tact of omitting names.) New Yorker writer Ariel Levy is less a ghost than a blithe spirit, whose lightness of tread mirrors her Shakespearean namesake’s. If Hoffman has long been, as he laments, too old to play Hamlet, it is a shame he has never tackled the role of Ariel’s master, Prospero. One imagines him giving the old sorcerer an earthy counterbalance to the more high-flown mischief of, say, John Gielgud – who makes a cameo appearance in one of the numerous showbiz anecdotes studded like plums through this happy pudding of a book. Hoffman reports his then flatmate Robert Duvall, in the 1960s, seeing a drunken Gielgud dragged at dawn from a New York theatre and wrangled into a taxi, wailing “Doesn’t anyone want to f*** an ageing actress?”
At the age of 89, Hoffman represents a generation of movie stars – Duvall and Hoffman’s great friend Gene Hackman among them – who never anticipated achieving such status, let alone it lasting all their careers. Indeed, they viewed the whole idea of the “leading man” with snobbish disdain. That was for the “walking surfboards”, with their predictable good looks; Hoffman and company were character actors, workmen in the service of the true craft. He includes Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in that “wave of ethnic actors storming the castle of WASP leading men”, being so often confused with the latter that he is accustomed to accepting compliments on The Godfather.
The collapse of the old studio system and the advent of the New Hollywood brought about a golden interregnum, bearing out the famous dictum of William Goldman, screenwriter on Hoffman’s supposedly improbable hit All The President’s Men (1976), that “nobody knows anything”. It opened a gap through which such unconventional actors could steal, then flourish. Only the men, mind you; Hoffman, or perhaps Levy, is careful to note that unconventional actresses were afforded little such leeway.
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