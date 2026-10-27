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Arab-Jewish ensemble of the Israel Philharmonic strikes a chord in Britain

Shesh Besh, an offshoot of the main orchestra, will perform in London and Oxford next month

October 27, 2026 12:36
Shesh besh photo.jpg
Music to my ears: (from left) Gilad Rivkin, Boaz Meirovich, Sami Kheshaiboun, Uri Arbel, Michael Maroun and Aziz Naddaf

By

Gaby Koppel

4 min read
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A world-class music group from Israel that strengthens links between Arabs and Jews with a mixed repertoire of Middle Eastern and Western music is set to perform in Britain for the first time in 17 years.

“We are sure that by bringing such a great ensemble, such a great group of Arabs and Jews who are all Israelis, we can show the beautiful side of our country,” says flautist Boaz Meirovich.

Shesh Besh – Hebrew for the board game backgammon – is the title of the Arab-Jewish ensemble of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, founded 26 years ago. It plays a repertoire of classical music from both traditions, hoping to fortify dialogue through the power of music to connect people.

An offshoot of the main orchestra, the band was established with an educational purpose, says Meirovich. “The idea was that the group would perform in Arab schools and Jewish schools, and that it would be kind of a bridge that would bring together Arabs and Jews through the music to try and understand each other, and to try and live a better life together.”

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Topics:

Music

Israeli music

Arab Israelis

Arab-Israeli

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