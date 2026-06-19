Become a Member
Life

Play by my dating rules, and you will marry the love of your life

Ahead of her live matchmaking event in London this month, Netflix star Aleeza Ben Shalom tells Eliana Jordan how she is helping Jews of all stripes find their beshert

June 19, 2026 14:45
22 AlezaBenShalomEventJHB-07271

By

5 min read

Long before Aleeza Ben Shalom became the most famous Jewish matchmaker in the world, it took a relationship with a non-Jewish boy and a pilgrimage to the Western Wall for her to realise what a Jewish marriage symbolised.

“When I was 17 I was dating somebody who wasn’t Jewish, and he was a lovely human being who treated me very well, but I was struggling because I had always been told I had to marry somebody Jewish,” said Ben Shalom, the matchmaker, relationship coach and star of the Netflix reality series Jewish Matchmaking.

“That led me to questioning why is it so important to marry somebody Jewish? And then – why is Judaism so important? And during a student trip to Israel over the summer, I went to the Kotel, the place where the Jewish people have come for thousands of years to build their relationship and connection with God, and my heart kind of opened. I realised my boyfriend was not my beshert, and it was from that moment that I knew I wanted to raise a Jewish family with another Jewish person.”

Ben Shalom, whose subsequent career has been based around helping Jewish singletons find and marry their beshert, can’t quite believe she is telling this story. But on the cusp of a UK visit to spread the message of her newly minted Jewish Matchmaking Movement, an initiative to train individuals across the globe to become matchmakers for their local communities, it carries a pertinent message: there is no singular blueprint for becoming a shadchan, so long as you’re passionate about Jewish continuity.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Jewish Matchmaking

Aleeza Ben Shalom

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper