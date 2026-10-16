A succah party with Muslim women was just the boost I needed

I met the woman who inspired these cards, Charlotte Korchak, around a Friday night dinner table last year. She told me that whenever she gets an Uber she always tries to turn the conversation to Israel. Doolally or brilliant and bold? Most definitely the latter. She has an incredibly calm, considered and skilful approach to handling difficult conversations – and to ending them too, which, in fact, is just as important. You are not always going to change someone’s mind if you talk about Israel, but knowing how to end the discussion respectfully is also a skill, she explains. For students to have the ability to say, “We might not ever agree on this but I’m glad we were able to have this conversation”, and remain true to their values without losing friends, is in itself a triumph. Charlotte’s own triumph is that she has only ever been kicked out of one Uber.

It is a source of comfort that there are organisations and support networks being created. The other antidote to what has been a very heavy few months for me came from a very unexpected succah party. The invitation was from Laura Marks, co-founder of Nisa-Nashim, an interfaith network for Jewish and Muslim women. If you pay attention to these columns – hey, you at the back – a few months ago I contacted Laura to see if I could come along to an event. And, the week before last the opportunity arose to shake the lulav and etrog in the succah together with a small group of Jewish and Muslim women who just wanted to connect and show friendship towards each other.

The mere fact that Muslim women came to a succah, most of them for the very first time, meant a lot. We can fight hate, but we will never totally defeat it. However, what we can do is nurture the connections and friendships available and doing so doesn’t really take an enormous amount of effort. As someone pointed out, the Muslim word Haj comes from the same route as “chag”. Another woman noticed the similarity between the word “baruch” and the Muslim word for blessing: “baraka”. I know these are only words, but standing in the succah with Jewish and Muslim women, finding our commonality, felt very comforting. Later, around the dinner table, one Muslim woman explained how she used to go to interfaith meetings at a synagogue before October 7, but relations became too strained – and I heard the same about an interfaith group in Manchester. And I know some people feel: “Well, what’s the point if when things get tough, relationships break down?” But not all relationships broke down. And to me the fact that friendships might be challenged, is not a reason to avoid building them in the first place. We won’t always agree on everything, but as Korchak is teaching students, being able to have conversations and respectful dialogue is gold dust – and a triumph in itself.

Our Jewish resilience and resourcefulness in the face of shocking hostility is something of which we should be proud, but in some ways it has encouraged us to retreat. When the world feels like a scary place, we look for comfort. So yes the synagogues are thriving and UJS is busier than ever and JFS is full to the brim and excelling. But, equally, we don’t want to disconnect from what is out there, which is perhaps why shaking a lulav in a succah with a group of Jewish and Muslim women also felt like a victory against the extremism that is making us fear our own country and attempting to divide us.

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Naomi Greenaway is the Deputy Head of Long Reads at the Telegraph​