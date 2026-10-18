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A multi-generational holiday to Italy! What could possibly go wrong?

A recent trip to Florence with all my family took me into the sixth dimension

October 18, 2026 13:13
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By

Misha Mansoor

3 min read
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If you’ve ever been to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida then you too may have gone on the brilliant Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride multiple times. It’s set in the 1930s and takes you into the fifth dimension.

I believe a recent trip to Italy with all my family may actually have taken me into the sixth dimension. Upon reflection, I think it might even have been the seventh dimension.

You enter an elevator in the Tower of Terror hotel where an entire family once disappeared in an unsolved paranormal mystery.

The lift ratchets up the shaft, doors opening on every floor, and as they slide open all the lights start to strobe and there suddenly before you, at the end of the corridor, are the missing family – well their holographs – a bit like Abba Voyage but with terrified, panicked and anguished faces, and instead of Dancing Queen you hear the theme music from The Twilight Zone.

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Topics:

Florence

simchas

Family

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